LESLEE TANKSLEY Leslee Anne Tanksley passed away in Middleton, Idaho, on Monday, June 15, 2020. She left this world in the home she loved, surrounded by the family she loved. Leslee was born on July 8, 1945, in Richfield, Utah, to Leslie and Lydia Doggett. It was heartbreaking that her father passed away two months prior to her birth, but it was a wonderful day when her mother married Lee Hanchett. Leslee could not have asked for a better father. She grew up in Richfield and married Richard Sampson on December 26, 1962. Richard's job with the Bureau of Reclamation required travel, and they lived in several states until settling in Boulder City, Nevada, in 1969 to raise their two children. During that time, Leslee enjoyed working in medical billing for many years. Later, Leslee met and married Everett Tanksley on August 25, 1984. In 2008, they were happy with their move to Middleton, Idaho. Leslee loved her family, music, dancing, Elizabeth Taylor, and The Eagles. She loved company and opened her home to family and friends throughout the years. Leslee also never met a stray animal that she didn't try to help. She will be truly missed by her family and many friends. Leslee is survived by daughter Cindy Sampson of Boulder City, Nevada; son Richard Sampson of Middleton, Idaho; daughters Ranee and Christy Tanksley of Henderson, Nevada; grandchildren Krystalina (Brandon), Rhiannon, Alexandra, Evan, and Andrew; great-grandson Greyson; and four little rescue dogs. Leslee is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Everett. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on July 11, 2020 at the family home in Middleton Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com