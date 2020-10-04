LESLIE STUART AGAR 1943-2020 Born New York, New York, beloved son of Abraham and Marjorie Agar A long-time resident of Las Vegas, Les Attended grade and high school in Manhattan and received his B.A. in Marketing from University of Alabama. Les was a photographer, musician and stagehand for the Las Vegas local International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees where he later became their business manager. Following retirement Les became a paralegal and was a consultant in arbitration and mediation. He is survived by his sons, Jefferson Agar of Astoria, NY and Samuel Agar of Las Vegas, NV, sister Victoria Liner of New York, NY and partner Roxane Spitzer of Stuart, Fl. Donations may be made in his name to Treasure Coast Hospice, Mayes. Center 1201 SE Indian St. Stuart, Florida. Les passed at his second home in Stuart, Fl. Services were previously held Monday September 14, 2020 at South Florida Jewish Cemetery in Lake Worth, Fl.