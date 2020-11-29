1/1
LESTER "LEM" BANKER
1927 - 2020
LESTER "LEM" BANKER Lester "Lem" Banker 93, a professional sports gambler of Las Vegas passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Bronx, NY on May 4, 1927 to Benjamin and Edith Banker. He was a resident of Nevada for 62 years. Lem went on to join the Army after high school and then attended Long Island University and the University of Miami on a basketball scholarship. In 1959 his gambling career started as a Vegas resident and throughout his career he was considered one of the greatest sports gamblers in history. He became famous for never collecting a paycheck. He went on to do plenty of tv shows including Life Style of the Rich and Famous and a sports segment on Channel 8 every Friday night. He is survived by his daughter Blaine Banker and grandson Jonathan Ribaste. His family knows he is in heaven with his beautiful wife Debbie watching over all his love ones. Visitation will be at 12:30 & funeral at 2:00 on December 17, 2020 at Palm Eastern Cemetery. There will be a celebration of his life next year on his 94th birthday. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting to make a donation to UC Regents and sent to UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine Office of the Dean- Advancement P.O. Box 1167 Davis, CA 95617-1167.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
17
Visitation
12:30 PM
Palm Eastern Cemetery
DEC
17
Funeral
02:00 PM
Palm Eastern Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

November 29, 2020
Where am I going to get my sports picks now??? Blaine-my thoughts and prayers are with you. He had an exciting life and was fun to be around.
Allan Boruszak MD
Friend
