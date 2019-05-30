|
|
LESTER STEPNER Lester Norman Stepner, 84, a 21 year resident of Las Vegas, died May 28, 2019. Lester was born August 22, 1934 in the Bronx, NY to the late Michael and the late Dora Stepner. He served in the U.S. Army and had a career as an accountant for the IRS. After retiring, he opened Stepner's Bookkeeping and Tax Service in Las Vegas. Lester is survived by his loving wife, Mireya "Kitty" Stepner; children, Byron (Shannon) Stepner, Michael Stepner, Stanley Jacobs, Michael Jacobs and Jeffrey Jacobs; brother, Neil (Toby) Stepner; and grandchildren, Byron Stepner and Brandon Jacobs. The funeral will be at 12:40 p.m. Thu., May 30, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005. Contributions in Lester's memory may be made to a brain injury research organization.