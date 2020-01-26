|
Lester Willingham age 79, of Las Vegas Nevada passed away 01/14/2020
He was born 05/08/40 in Statham GA., to Lester and Gladys Willingham. On 7/18/64 he married Carmen Wilson. Lester served 4 years in the Air Force. Upon leaving the Air Force Lester joined the Las Vegas Fire Department where he served his community 32 years.Lester is survived by his wife Carmen,Daughter Leslie(Michael) Silverstein, Son Kirk (Brandy) Willingham Son Wade (Cheryl) Willingham. Grandchildren Ryan Cochran, Daniella Silverstein, Jessica Engle, Kelsey Willingham, Hayden Willingham and Brianna Borden.Lester was preceded by parents, his Sister Clarice Neale, Sister Gloria Ashe and Grandson Robert Cochran. Pastor Garett Fay offiating. Services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Canyon Ridge Christian Chapel , 6200 W Lone Mountain Rd, , Las Vegas Nevada, 89130,