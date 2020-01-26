Home

POWERED BY

Services
Canyon Ridge Christian Church
6200 W Lone Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89130
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Canyon Ridge Christian Chapel
6200 W Lone Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Willingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Willingham


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester Willingham Obituary
Lester Willingham age 79, of Las Vegas Nevada passed away 01/14/2020

He was born 05/08/40 in Statham GA., to Lester and Gladys Willingham. On 7/18/64 he married Carmen Wilson. Lester served 4 years in the Air Force. Upon leaving the Air Force Lester joined the Las Vegas Fire Department where he served his community 32 years.Lester is survived by his wife Carmen,Daughter Leslie(Michael) Silverstein, Son Kirk (Brandy) Willingham Son Wade (Cheryl) Willingham. Grandchildren Ryan Cochran, Daniella Silverstein, Jessica Engle, Kelsey Willingham, Hayden Willingham and Brianna Borden.Lester was preceded by parents, his Sister Clarice Neale, Sister Gloria Ashe and Grandson Robert Cochran. Pastor Garett Fay offiating. Services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Canyon Ridge Christian Chapel , 6200 W Lone Mountain Rd, , Las Vegas Nevada, 89130,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -