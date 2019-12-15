|
Lewis Edwards - beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather - passed away at the age of 86 years old on November 20, 2019. Lewis was born near Bokchito, OK on September 21, 1933, to Hubert and Minnie Ola Edwards. Lewis proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Korea at the end of the Korean War. On December 28, 1958, Lewis married Shirley Conditt; she was the love of his life. They celebrated 61 1/2 years together before the Lord took Shirley home. Lewis worked as a vocational counselor and as an administrator in the Clark County School District; he retired after a 30-year career. He loved his job as a vocational counselor and devoted his time to working with youth. Some of his fondest memories were coaching his son, Brad, in basketball and baseball. Lewis loved people and never met a stranger. He is survived by his daughters Cathy Edwards and Karen Stanley (Bill) of Las Vegas, NV; Cynthia Howard (Chris) of Amarillo, TX; and brother Ralph Edwards (Beth) of Tyler, TX. Lewis was loved by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Ashley Koehlmoos (Travis), Travis Metoxen (Jocelyn), Kaitlyn Stanley, Abigail Stanley, Kelsey Stanley, Colby Howard, Addison Howard, Maddison Koehlmoos, and Braxton Koehlmoos. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley, son Brad, parents Hubert and Minnie Ola Edwards, brother Claude Edwards Sr., and sister Mary Lou Cross.
Lewis's strong faith in God was evident in the lives he touched. His family is comforted in knowing that he is reunited with his wife and son as they celebrate with the Lord in heaven.
Visitation is on December 18, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary.
Services will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, 2:00 PM, at Canyon Ridge Christian Church, 6200 West Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV, 89130,