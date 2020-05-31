DR. LIDIA ESPERANZA LOPEZ CAMBEIRO August 29, 1934 - May 23, 2020 Lidia was born in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Arturo Cambeiro in Santiago De Las Vegas, Cuba on August 14, 1955. A Cuban beauty queen, she was as beautiful as she was intelligent. She worked as a science educator in Cuba and held a doctorate degree in education with a concentration in biology from Havana University. She immigrated to the United States from Cuba on July 31, 1962 fleeing the oppressive Castro regime forcibly leaving behind all their worldly possessions. Lidia and her husband were passionate about instilling the importance of education in her children and grandchildren since this was the only asset that the communist government could take from them when they immigrated. She and Arturo made their home in Las Vegas in January 1963. She worked as a key punch operator at Anderson Dairy in Las Vegas until 1967. Devoted wife, she supported her husband's career and contributed to his success as a renowned Las Vegas architect and civic leader. She was immensely proud of his architectural designs including the Thomas and Mack Center, airport, and various fire stations and public schools in Las Vegas. As a leader in La Sociedad de la Caridad at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Las Vegas, she was involved in organizing many events for the Hispanic community. Lidia was a vibrant and articulate woman who will be remembered for her razor-sharp intellect, work ethic and elegant demeanor. Her piercing green eyes reflected her kindness and love but also her courage and determination she gained through her life struggles as an immigrant. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters Lidia Cambeiro Paglia, CPA, MBA (husband, Michael Paglia) and Deanna Cambeiro Remark, CPA, MBA (husband, Richard Remark, MD) and her son Arthur Cambeiro, MD (wife, Alison Tanenbaum Cambeiro, M.Ed); grand-sons: Anthony Paglia, Esq.(wife, Maggie Killgore Paglia, M.Ed), Michael Paglia, Jr., CPA, MSA, Matthew Paglia, CPA, MSA, and Ryan Cambeiro; grand-daughters: Juliana Remark, MD, PhD Candidate, Lindsey Remark, MD, PhD Candidate, Brittany Remark, Jordyn Cambeiro and Katelyn Cambeiro; and great-grand-children: Madelynn Paglia, Elise Paglia and Asher Paglia. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arturo Cambeiro AIA 1932-1990, mother, Ana Julia Rita Madrigal Lopez and father, Miguel Jose Lopez. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Arturo Cambeiro Elementary School.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 31, 2020.