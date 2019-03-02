|
LILA ROSSETTI Lila M. Rossetti, 85, who resided in the Los Prados Golf & Country Club area of Las Vegas, passed away Tues., Feb. 25, 2019. Lila was born Jan. 23, 1934, in Manhattan, NY, to the late Harry and Anna Lum. Lila was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Vincent H. Rossetti; and sister, Barbara Chin. She is survived by her husband, of 59 years, Vincent; son, Lawrence Rossetti of Las Vegas; sister, Jean Loweth of Wanaque, NJ; and one grandson, Vincent E. Rossetti of Las Vegas. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sun., March 3. Services will be at 9 a.m. Mon., March 4, both at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131.