LILLIAN ALEXANDRA CHAUVET
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LILLIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LILLIAN ALEXANDRA CHAUVET Lillian Alexandra Chauvet, May 11, 1921 - May 31, 2020, was a long-time resident of Reno & Las Vegas and was 99 years old when she had passed peacefully in the care of Hospice. She had enjoyed a career in the Los Angeles Unified School District and was the Principal's Executive Secretary at Palisades High School, in Pacific Palisades, California. Lillian was a world traveler and spoke five languages fluently. Although she was a widow since 1996, she was able to relish her solitary life with traveling companions of whom she enjoyed solid life-long friendships. Her many hobbies included a ping-png championship, knitting, reading, hiking, crossword puzzles, the French Club, playing slot machines, socializing, and nurturing her beloved pet cats. She is survived by her son, Philip Chauvet, her daughter, Janine Whyte, grandchildren, Brandon Whyte, Jacqueline Chauvet Jeremiah, George Chauvet, and Nicole Chauvet, along with four great grandchildren. Lillian is with her friends and family now. I hope she finds comfort and peace in the light of the universe. Her favorite Bible passage was Psalms 23.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved