LILLIAN ALEXANDRA CHAUVET Lillian Alexandra Chauvet, May 11, 1921 - May 31, 2020, was a long-time resident of Reno & Las Vegas and was 99 years old when she had passed peacefully in the care of Hospice. She had enjoyed a career in the Los Angeles Unified School District and was the Principal's Executive Secretary at Palisades High School, in Pacific Palisades, California. Lillian was a world traveler and spoke five languages fluently. Although she was a widow since 1996, she was able to relish her solitary life with traveling companions of whom she enjoyed solid life-long friendships. Her many hobbies included a ping-png championship, knitting, reading, hiking, crossword puzzles, the French Club, playing slot machines, socializing, and nurturing her beloved pet cats. She is survived by her son, Philip Chauvet, her daughter, Janine Whyte, grandchildren, Brandon Whyte, Jacqueline Chauvet Jeremiah, George Chauvet, and Nicole Chauvet, along with four great grandchildren. Lillian is with her friends and family now. I hope she finds comfort and peace in the light of the universe. Her favorite Bible passage was Psalms 23.





