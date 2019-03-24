Home

Lillian E. Begnoche

Lillian E. Begnoche Obituary
Lillian E.(LaHaye) Begnoche, 89, formerly of New Bedford, MA died on March 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. She was the wife of the late Robert R. Begnoche, mother of the late Carol A. Seguin and grandmother of the late Angelyn C. Seguin; daughter of the late Robert and Loretta (Beaucaire) LaHaye; sister of the late Robert and Richard LaHaye. She is survived by her stepmother, Rita LaHaye; brother, Donald LaHaye and his wife, Susan Lee, of Waitsfield, VT; her daughters, Sandra J. Perry of New Bedford, MA Linda S. and Gary Marcondes of Middleboro, MA, and Donna M. and Will Tryon of Las Vegas, NV. Seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Asso. https://www.lbda.org/donate , Joslin Diabetes Center, Parkinson's Foundation, or Harmony Hospice https://hopeandcarefoundation.org/

A memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be interred with her husband at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA
