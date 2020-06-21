LILLIAN RICHERT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LILLIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LILLIAN RICHERT Lillian Mae Richert departed this world June 10, 2020 to worship in person her Savior, Jesus Christ. She is preceded by her husband of 72 years, Arthur Richert. Lillian will be fondly remembered by her five children, Terry Richert (Arlene), Gary Richert (Sarah), Linda Trimble, Jon Richert (Susie) and Alan Richert; seven grandchildren; nine great-grand-children; and two great- great-grand-children. Lillian arrived in Las Vegas in 1942 at the age of eighteen and maintained her residence in the city until her death. She was very active in her church for over 60 years. We ask that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Lillian Richert Memorial at First Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 301 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, at Palm Mortuary Chapel, 7600 South Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada 89123.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Service
10:00 AM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved