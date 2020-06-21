LILLIAN RICHERT Lillian Mae Richert departed this world June 10, 2020 to worship in person her Savior, Jesus Christ. She is preceded by her husband of 72 years, Arthur Richert. Lillian will be fondly remembered by her five children, Terry Richert (Arlene), Gary Richert (Sarah), Linda Trimble, Jon Richert (Susie) and Alan Richert; seven grandchildren; nine great-grand-children; and two great- great-grand-children. Lillian arrived in Las Vegas in 1942 at the age of eighteen and maintained her residence in the city until her death. She was very active in her church for over 60 years. We ask that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Lillian Richert Memorial at First Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 301 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, at Palm Mortuary Chapel, 7600 South Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada 89123.