LILLIE LOMAX HEINRICH Lillie Lomax Heinrich, 95 of Henderson passed away October 31, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy illness. Lillie, daughter of James and Jane Lomax was born on November 3, 1923 in Salinas, California. She was the first Lomax of her family born in the United States. In 1941, she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Los Angeles. Lillie worked for a short time as a receptionist for a stockbroker in Downtown Los Angeles. She loved telling the story of how she met the love of her life at the Hollywood Palladium one night while out dancing with her girlfriends. Lillie met Bill, who was serving in the Army and was on leave. They danced the night away. The two ran into each other a few days later in front of a candy store. Anyone who knew Lillie, knew candy was her second love. Lillie felt like them meeting twice within a few days, meant that they were to be together. Lillie married William Haywood Heinrich on May 9, 1948 in Los Angeles. Four years later they welcomed a son, Greg. Bill and Lillie had a dream of owning a Chevrolet dealership, and in 1969 they moved from Bakersfield, California to Las Vegas to make that dream a reality. They purchased Community Chevrolet and later purchased land on E. Sahara where today stands Fairway Chevrolet. Bill and Lillie were instrumental in saving the Meadows YMCA from bankruptcy during the 1980's. In 2007, the Heinrich family attended a rededication ceremony renaming the Y the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA. The Y remained near and dear to Lillie. Lillie was a homemaker, former member of the Mesquite Club and loved traveling. She loved spending time in Coronado with friends. Lillie was always up on the latest fashion styles and beauty tips. Even in the weeks preceding her death she continued to receive facials and get her beauty products from QVC. If everyone could look as good as Lillie at 95 this would be one beautiful world. In addition to her husband of 40 years, Lillie was preceded in death by an infant daughter who died shortly after birth; sister Anne Longazo and nephew Alan Dorr. She is forever remembered by her loving and dedicated son, Greg (Barbara); cherished granddaughters Whitney; Heidi (Ryan) McClanahan and Taylor (Stefan) Berg; nephew John (Chris) Dorr and several great nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the following people: Dr. Justin Terry and his caring staff. Through his dedication for his patients the Heinrich's had additional time with her that may have not been possible without such a compassionate doctor. AHC Home Health & Hospice (especially Steven) who made her last few days comfortable. Lulu who was always there when needed, and a special thank you to Gloria, Claudia and Alba for their dedicated and loving care of Lillie over the last several years. Because of these three angels, Lillie was able to stay in her own home. The Heinrich family is forever grateful to all, including friends who no matter what were there with friendship and love. Thank you Bob and Elaine for reuniting Lillie with Bill after 30 years of being apart. A special thank you to Warren Buffett owner of See's Candies (nothing else needs to be said). Services are private. Memorial donations may be made to the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA of Las Vegas.