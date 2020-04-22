|
Ruth "Lilly" Jane Partridge passed away April 1, 2020. Born February 24, 1932 in Boston MA. The only child of Carl and Ruth Elander,
Lilly was raised in Harrisburg PA. During the summers, she travelled with her parents collecting passport stamps from countries her dad worked in as a structural engineer.
She attended Penn State graduating with a degree in History and Education. While there, Lilly met the love of her life, Carl Partridge. They married when Carl returned from Korea and remained by each other's side for 63 years.
Their life together was filled largely with joy. After six winters in Wyoming and South Dakota, they left for warmer weather and public education career opportunities in Las Vegas, NV. It was here Lilly was blessed with her first child, a girl. Three boys soon followed.
Lilly was dedicated to service in education. She spent 25+ years working with elementary students as a teacher in the Reading Improvement program.
Lilly joined Carl in retirement where they spent the next 25 years of traveling, relaxing at the cabin, and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She filled every event with heartfelt warmth. Lilly's exuberance for life and beautiful smile were profoundly inspiring.
Lilly is preceded in death by her husband Carl (9/2016). She is survived by her children Janell Maiorana (Ray), Stuart Partridge (Melissa), Scott Partridge (Rhonnie), Kent Partridge, 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Lilly's Celebration of Life is postponed until the family can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mesquite Club. No services scheduled.