LINDA BURGESS
1946 - 2020
LINDA BURGESS Linda Darlene Burgess, 73, passed away on July 09, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Cedar-vale, Kansas on November 25th, 1946 to John and Geraldine Rexroad. She married Walter Lloyd Burgess and they had 3 children before Lloyd's passing. She lived in Las Vegas, Nevada for most of her life but had fond memories of time with her Grandparents in Kansas. After the death of her husband, she put herself through college while raising 3 young children and began her career with the College of Southern Nevada. She retired from the college in November of 2019 and then moved to Hurricane, Utah to be with family. Mom spent her spare time sewing. We cannot remember a time that she didn't have a skein of yarn in her hands. She made the most beautiful blankets which she shared generously with others. Linda is survived by her 3 children: Wally (Deserea) Burgess, Tim (Carol) Burgess, Cheri (John) Newport. We appreciate the love and support that our family has been shown at this difficult time. There will be no public services. The family will have a private family memorial. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
