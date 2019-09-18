Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desert Memorial
1111 Las Vegas Blvd. N.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 382-1000
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Lutheran Church
3720 E. Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA HARGRAVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA HARGRAVE


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA TOUSA HARGRAVE Linda Lee Tousa Hargrave, 79, of Las Vegas, NV passed away August 29, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family. She was born February 1, 1940 to the late Frank and Mary Lee Tousa in Beaumont, TX and adored her older brother, Jerry. She graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1957 and was voted most humorous. She joined Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and graduated from Arizona State. Linda moved to Kansas City, MO to be an airline hostess for TWA and met her husband, Dick. They were married at Christ Church Episcopal and raised their three children in Las Vegas. She was devoted to her family and friends, loved being with her grandchildren and was a lifetime member of Junior League. She enjoyed going to the beauty shop and the fact that her hair never turned gray was her claim to fame. Linda is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dick; son, Rick, daughter-in-law, Danielle; daughter, Lisa; daughter, Laurie, son-in-law, Alan; grandchildren, Amber, Sydney, Parker; loved ones, Amberly, Andrew, Joey, Shaina; brother, Jerry and sister-in-law, Mary Lynn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 21, at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121 followed by a reception to celebrate Linda's wonderful life.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now