LINDA TOUSA HARGRAVE Linda Lee Tousa Hargrave, 79, of Las Vegas, NV passed away August 29, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family. She was born February 1, 1940 to the late Frank and Mary Lee Tousa in Beaumont, TX and adored her older brother, Jerry. She graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1957 and was voted most humorous. She joined Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and graduated from Arizona State. Linda moved to Kansas City, MO to be an airline hostess for TWA and met her husband, Dick. They were married at Christ Church Episcopal and raised their three children in Las Vegas. She was devoted to her family and friends, loved being with her grandchildren and was a lifetime member of Junior League. She enjoyed going to the beauty shop and the fact that her hair never turned gray was her claim to fame. Linda is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dick; son, Rick, daughter-in-law, Danielle; daughter, Lisa; daughter, Laurie, son-in-law, Alan; grandchildren, Amber, Sydney, Parker; loved ones, Amberly, Andrew, Joey, Shaina; brother, Jerry and sister-in-law, Mary Lynn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 21, at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121 followed by a reception to celebrate Linda's wonderful life.