LINDA HARRIS Linda Harris, a beloved mother, sister, wife and friend passed away July 12, 2019. As the first and only woman elected President of the Las Vegas Chapter of the Associated General Contractors, Linda was a legend in the Southern Nevada construction industry. Throughout her whole career, Linda's ethics in business, and in life, inspired men and women, both personally and professionally. She was a role model, mentor and an exemplary leader. For such a diminutive woman, she left mighty big boots behind, ones that simply can't be filled. The loss of this bright light in our lives is unquantifiable. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Frank and survived by her children Kirsten Knox, Gordon Knox, Kelly Harris Miranda (John) and Nicole Harris Sarandos, her sister Gayle Moore (Jim), and grandchildren Kristina Miranda, Zach Miranda and Cody Harris. Celebration of Life will be 8/11/19, 3:00 pm, Spanish Oaks Clubhouse.