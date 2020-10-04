Linda Jean Schmidt, a devoted teacher and nurse, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at age 70. Her husband of 52-years, John Francis Schmidt, and daughters Jennifer Ann Arias and Susan Schmidt Gunn were at her side.



Linda valued literacy, supporting her community, and her beloved family, including her many dogs. Although she lived and worked all over the world, Las Vegas was her home for over 40 years.



Born July 28, 1950, in Normal, IL, Linda was the second of three children. After graduating from Antelope Valley High School, she obtained her bachelor's in nursing and master's in teaching at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.



Linda met John Schmidt at a dance in Lancaster, and the two married in Las Vegas on February 22, 1969. In 1975, the Schmidts moved to Saudi Arabia, where he was assigned to Project Peace Hawk and she worked as a nurse. After traveling the world, they settled down in Las Vegas where they welcomed their two daughters. Jennifer Ann came along in 1979, and Susan Genevieve followed in 1985.



Linda served as an RN at Sunrise Hospital and Southern Nevada Memorial Hospital (now UMC), and taught Health Occupation (nursing) at Votech High School (now Southeast Career Technical Academy). An avid reader, she obtained her librarian credential in 1983 and worked as the librarian at Kenny Guinn Middle School.



She won the Award of Excellence from Nevada State Board of Education in 1989, and the Excellence in Education Hall of Fame for Nevada Young Readers' Program in 1997. Linda retired from the Clark County School District in 2013 after 33 years with the county.



Linda is survived by her husband, John Francis Schmidt; daughter Jennifer Ann Arias of Las Vegas, (Roy Arias); granddaughters Illyana, Serena, Emilia; daughter Susan Schmidt Gunn of Los Angeles, CA (Richard Gunn) and first baby boy in the family, due March 2021. Also her brothers, Larry McMahon and Merle McMahon, four nieces, and two dogs, Midnight and Toby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Velma Belle McMahon and Noah Donald McMahon.



In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations be made to one of the following charities in Linda's honor: NSPCA, LV Rescue Mission, or Safe Nest



Services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 3 pm, at Kraft-Sussmen, 3975 S Durango Dr #104, Las Vegas, NV, 89147,



