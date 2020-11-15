LINDA LEWIS SILVA Linda Lewis Silva age 77, passed away November 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Linda was born March 15, 1943 in Salt Lake City, UT to Vilate Lindstrom (Lewis) and Reed D. Lewis. Linda was a loving wife, mom, nana and friend to all. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly. Linda enjoyed shopping, going on walks with her friends, volunteering in her church, visiting the beach, and making friends with everyone she met. She loved ice cream and especially Dairy Queen. She knew where every Dairy Queen was between Las Vegas and Utah. She loved putting together picture albums, scrap books and was known to have pictures hung on every wall. She never missed sending a birthday or anniversary card to friends and family. She was the life of the party. Her personality would light up a room with her brilliant smile and loving eyes. She made everyone feel loved and like they were her best friend. She showed Christ like love to everyone she met. Her faith and optimism were her defining qualities. Linda is survived by her husband David J. Silva. Her son, Ronald Smith, and two daughters, Wendi Cania, and Tiffany Herlin. Ten grandchildren, Corey Smith, Nikki Paskett, Kristy Smith, Jessica Leonard, Amy Wilson, Maree Smith, Jaron Canja, Damien Canja, Lucy Winder, and Ruby Winder. Nine great grandchildren, two sisters, Renae Wright, Janet Fluehe, and her brother David Lewis. Service will be held virtually on Zoom on November 21, at 10:00 am MST. Any contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org
. Please contact Wendi Canja, daughter, at 702-769-7259 for a link to the memorial or for further questions.