Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
St. Louis, MO
LINDA REVELS HARRIS


1955 - 2019
LINDA REVELS HARRIS Obituary
LINDA REVELS HARRIS On Friday, June 28 2019, Linda Revels Harris, loving wife, stepmother of two children and four grandchildren, passed away at the age of 64. Linda was born June 27, 1955, in St Louis. She received her degree from Pasadena City College as a graphics designer. She retired from Southwest Gas Corp after 19 years of service. On May 5, 1977 she married Clarence Harris and helped rear Henrietta Harris and Jahmal Harris, and loved her grandkids, Ameenah and Aalliyah. Linda had a passion for the culinary arts, cooking was her life. Her hobbies included crocheting, travel and was a lover of R&B music. She was known for her smile, it was infections. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Thomas. She is survived by her soulmate of 42 years, Clarence Harris; mother, Helen; brother, Eric; several cousins, nephews and a host of friends. Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thu., July 25, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, with full military honors. Flowers or donations may be sent to Grandberry Mortuary 8808 Jennings Station Road, St. Louis, MO 83138.
