LISA GOMES Lisa Ann Gomes, age 51, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at home in Las Vegas. Lisa was born December 12, 1968 in Camden, NJ to the late James William and Ann Malone (Burt) Nichols-Harmon. After a long illness which she fought with courage, she is now at peace. Her life from her earliest memory was lived with an abiding faith as a Christian. Lisa has been a thirty year resident of Las Vegas, NV. She graduated in 1987 from Warner Robbins High School and attended Macon University in Macon, Georgia for three years. She subsequently attended UNLV for one year upon moving to Las Vegas and then soon after became pregnant with her first child, Savannah. Lisa then devoted her life to being an amazing mother. She was truly a remarkable mother and person. Lisa reached out to anyone in need with a special focus on the homeless. The joys of her life were her two children Hayden, 15, and Savannah, 24, and of course her grandson James who is 5. They are all Las Vegas residents. She is survived by her children Savannah and Hayden; her grandchild James; her mother Ann Nichols-Harmon & stepfather Paul Harmon; her brother Mark Miller and his wife Colleen & their children Zachary & Nicholas Miller of Dallas, TX; her brother Matthew Nichols and his wife Debbie and their four children Bailee, Carter, Hudson, & Piper Rose. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Kraft Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV. Her burial will be held at the McCook Memorial Park Cemetery in McCook, NE in June of 2020. In lieu of flowers, Lisa's family asks that donations be made in Lisa's honor to Safe Nest 702-646-4981, The Shade Tree 702-385-0072, and the homeless.