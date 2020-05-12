LISA ROBINSON
1962 - 2020
LISA ROBINSON Lisa Marie Robinson, age 57, of North Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Sunday May 3, 2020. Lisa was born August 30, 1962 in Little Rock, AR. Lisa was preceded in death by her son Manzo L. Robinson; two sisters Eugenia F. Roy and Eve M. Girley; one brother Ephron Rowlett; her parents Hattie Scott and Manzo Hodge; and grandmother Maude Eva Mae Good. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 40 years Michael D. Robinson Sr.; one son Michael D. Robinson Jr.; one daughter Taylisha N. Hill, seven grandchildren; one sister Eloise Ford Goss (Herbert) of Little Rock, AR and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing for Lisa will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 South Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146. Funeral service to begin immediately after viewing from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsouthjones.com for the Robinson family.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Palm South Jones Mortuary
MAY
14
Funeral service
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Palm South Jones Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
7024648420
