1/
LIZZARD GRIFFITH
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LIZZARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIZZARD GRIFFITH Lizzard Griffith, 67, of Las Vegas, passed away on November 2, 2020 in Las Vegas. Lizzard was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Thomas and Agnus Griffith on April 17, 1953. Lizzard is survived by his wife, Anne Griffith, his daughter Jennifer Scharn and his granddaughter Addison Scharn. He was raised in Las Vegas and graduated from Rancho High School. Lizzard and Anne were married in 1984. He enjoyed off-road racing and worked the Helldorado Rodeo. He volunteered his time to assist the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Lizzard retired from Las Vegas Valley Water District in 2010 after working there 33 years. There will be a viewing on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2:00pm to 8:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home at 1401 S. Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89146. Arrangements are by Davis Funeral Home-Rainbow Chapel. Instead of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or any local non-profit animal foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Davis Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Homes
1401 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 383-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved