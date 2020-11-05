LIZZARD GRIFFITH Lizzard Griffith, 67, of Las Vegas, passed away on November 2, 2020 in Las Vegas. Lizzard was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Thomas and Agnus Griffith on April 17, 1953. Lizzard is survived by his wife, Anne Griffith, his daughter Jennifer Scharn and his granddaughter Addison Scharn. He was raised in Las Vegas and graduated from Rancho High School. Lizzard and Anne were married in 1984. He enjoyed off-road racing and worked the Helldorado Rodeo. He volunteered his time to assist the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Lizzard retired from Las Vegas Valley Water District in 2010 after working there 33 years. There will be a viewing on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2:00pm to 8:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home at 1401 S. Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89146. Arrangements are by Davis Funeral Home-Rainbow Chapel. Instead of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or any local non-profit animal foundation.