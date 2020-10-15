JUDGE LLOYD D. GEORGE Judge Lloyd D. George, 90, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV, from natural causes. He is survived by his wife, four children, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and younger brother. Those who knew Judge George knew he loved telling stories. Some of those stories are well-known throughout the local legal community, like the one about his very first client in private practice (the client was on trial for burglary, Judge George lent him a suit for court, Judge George got the charges dismissed, after which the client promptly stole the suit). Judge George told these stories because he loved connecting with people, and he thoroughly enjoyed hearing their stories too. We, his family, knew well that if we went anywhere with him (even the grocery store), we would inevitably end up waitingwaiting while he chatted with whomever crossed his path, swapping stories and being genuinely interested in the lives lived by those around him. Judge George leaves behind a reputation of public service and achievement but what the story of his life most reveals is a legacy of integrity, kindness, and love. At Brigham Young University, Judge George met and fell in love with LaPrele Badouin, a woman known for her talent and poise. In 1956, they were married in the Los Angeles LDS Temple and the couple immediately moved to Texas while Judge George served in the United States Airforce. After completing his military service, they moved to Berkeley, California, so Judge George could attend law school. Early on, life was not simpletheir first child was born with severe intellectual disabilities requiring a lifetime of constant care. In an era when nearly everyone put such special-needs children in institutions, the Georges chose to care for their son at home. As one way to help him live as rich a life as possible, the Georges helped establish and maintain a non-profit organization called Opportunity Village, where people with intellectual disabilities can gather to work, socialize, and feel like they belong. Their son has been a part of that community for over 40 years. This commitment to family was the cornerstone of his life. Despite having a demanding career, first in private practice, then as a bankruptcy judge, and finally as a Federal district judge, Judge George always made time for his children and grandchildren. He told us his stories too. He told us about his adventures, as a fighter pilot, as a student body president for Las Vegas High School and Brigham Young University, as a world traveler, and he made life seem exciting. He made us laugh just as easily with his stories of old Vegas as he did regaling us with notable legal decisions, and that is no easy feat. He inspired us with stories of his worthwhile endeavors, like his lifetime work with foreign countries to promote judicial causes (he is still the only person we know to go to Tajikistan) or his appointments to various impactful national judicial committees. He also told us about many people throughout his lifetime who helped and inspired him. Through it all, he taught us. He taught us to believe in ourselves, live life with humility, and care for those around us. Judge George stayed true to these values for his entire life. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served compassionately and generously in many capacities. For instance, as a young missionary he served in the Midwestern United States and later as a Bishop in North Las Vegas. Even after release from official responsibilities he stayed in close contact with those he served, providing friendship, support, mentorship, and occasionally, even a roof over their heads. Each of Judge George's grandchildren can attest that despite his busy schedule, he was never too preoccupied to remind us how special he thought we each were, how proud he was of whatever we were doing at the time (he made JV sports seem like the big leagues), or how grateful he was to have us in his life. When his grandchildren were around, he would put his work aside, spend time with us, and then head back to his study late at night when we went to bed. The stories we could tell about how he lifted us up are countless, and now that our family storyteller is gone, we will tell them to each other, and he will be with us in spirit. As we weave these stories and this legacy into our own pasts and futures, we will appreciate his hard work and accomplishments, but we will honor him most for dedicating his life to caring about others more than himself, helping people see their potential, and making those around him feel valued, supported, and loved.