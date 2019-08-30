|
Lloyd Eugene Green passed away peacefully afer a long illness on August 26, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. Lloyd was born in North Platte, Nebraska on July 12, 1944 to Lloyd Green and Rita Hoban. Lloyd graduated from Fremont High School in Sunnyvale, California in 1962.
Over the years Lloyd was married three times. First wife Barbara Taylor were married in 1963 and had his daughter Nikki in 1968. His second wife Linda Greb were married in 1978 and had his son Lloyd Eugene Green III in 1980. His third wife and best friend Jill Smitherman were married in 1997. He was stepfather to Chris, Brad and Rebekah.
Lloyd had many careers in his lifetime, furniture salesman, furniture store owner, furniture designer/builder, and finally general manager for many mortgage companies, retiring from American Home Mortgage Company.
He had a passion for golf starting in 1968 and watched many hours of golf on TV when he wasn't out on the golf course. In his later years his furry friends Oliver and Isabelle kept him company.
Lloyd is predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Rita Green, his brothers Dale Green and Bill Green. Lloyd is survived by his wife Jill Green, daughter Nikki Green, son Lloyd Green III, stepsons Chris and Brad Raatz and stepdaughter Rebekah Raatz-Spina, grandchildren Allie, Alexis, Luca and his sisters Marilyn Green and Mary Green.
There will be a celebration of life at a future date. Contact Nikki Green at [email protected] if you wish to be contacted about his celebration of life gathering. No services scheduled.