Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 464-8300
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
LLOYD JAMES MILLER


1960 - 2019
LLOYD JAMES MILLER Obituary
LLOYD JAMES MILLER December 23, 1960-October 1, 2019 Lloyd James Miller, 58, passed away at home October 1, 2019. He was born December 23, 1960, in Michigan and was a 55 year resident of Las Vegas. Lloyd was preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Shirley Miller; and brother, Donald Miller. He is survived by sisters, Joan Miller (Bill) of Las Vegas and Irene Bakka (Brian) of Brandywine, MD; and brother, William Miller of Las Vegas. He adored his nieces and nephew, Alli, Christina and Jack Hopkins all of Maryland. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Lloyd was a member of Teamsters Local 631. He will be remembered for his generosity, kindness, love of family and sense of humor. Services will be 3-4 p.m. Wed., Oct. 16, at Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89101.
