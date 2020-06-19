Lloyd Wiltbank Stratton
1931 - 2020
Lloyd Wiltbank Stratton, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Mesquite, Nevada at the age of 89. Lloyd was born on February 11, 1931 in St. George, Utah to Oliver Lang and Josephine Foremaster Stratton. He joined the Navy in 1951, and married his sweetheart, Mary Truman, that same year. They had 5 children, and lived in St. George, UT until moving to Henderson, Nevada in 1965. A hard worker and lifelong Teamster, Lloyd worked as a charter bus driver as well as a transport driver for the Tonopah Test Range until his retirement in 1995; when he and Mary moved to Logandale, NV. Survivors include two sons and one daughter: Bruce (Debbie); Marcine (Keith) Neilson; Shane (Cheryl) all of Logandale; eleven grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two daughters: Malinda and Melody; one grandson; three brothers and four sisters. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.

Services previously held.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.
