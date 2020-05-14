LOANNE PARKER Loanne Miller Parker, long-time resident of Las Vegas and widow of Elvis Presley manager Colonel Tom Parker, Dies at 84. Loanne was born on July 11, 1935 in Covington, Ohio to Paul E. and Mary C. Miller. She moved to Dayton, Ohio after high school to attend Miami Jacobs Business College. Upon graduation she worked in the offices of Superior Steel and S&H Green Stamps, thrusting herself into the business world and paving the path for future opportunities. Loanne moved to Las Vegas in 1968 where she secured a job as the secretary to the advertising and publicity director of the International Hotel (now known as The Westgate). She met the Colonel when he was negotiating the contract for Elvis Presley at the International. The Colonel was so impressed with her business skills he asked RCA Records to hire her for the upcoming Elvis Presley tour in 1969. Following the tour, Loanne and the Colonel continued to work together, fell in love, and married in 1990. They were devoted to each other and after his death in 1997, Loanne proudly promoted the truth and complexities of the Colonel's legacy as Elvis' manager. Loanne loved Las Vegas and enjoyed telling numerous stories of the city's golden years. She would often play host to some of the Elvis Presley fan clubs that would visit Las Vegas each year, charming them with her many personal tales of that impressive era. Very active in her community, Loanne displayed her talents as a manager of personalities and finances while serving as president of the homeowner's association. Highly respected, she was an icon in the Las Vegas show business world. A lover of music, she frequently attended concerts and music related events, encouraging and inspiring the many performers whom she proudly called friends. Loanne was also a fierce defender of animals; rescuing abandoned cats and dogs as well as generously donating to various animal organizations. Loanne placed a high priority on spending quality time with her many friends. Whether it be her weekly Mahjong group or outings to local shows, her luncheon and dinner get-togethers or simply just meeting for coffee, Loanne always found a way to keep in touch with her devoted friends who will miss her joyous attitude and infectious smile. Loanne was wise, thoughtful, and will long be remembered by those whose lives she touched for her genuineness, kind heart and generous soul. Loanne died on May 9, 2020, predeceased by the Colonel, her parents and sister, Linda. She is survived by her brother-in-law Duane Brown, nephews Randy and Michael, and grandnieces and grandnephews Keith, Kevin, Kayleigh, Jack and Chris, as well as her godson Wren Budden. Her many friends around the world and especially her beloved dog BaoShen and cat Tipper will greatly miss her. Services will be announced at a later date. If you would like to support Loanne's legacy of caring for animals, please donate to your local animal shelter.





