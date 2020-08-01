Our Mom, Lois Christianson Budo moved on from this earthly existence Tuesday morning July 28 2020. She is now with our Dad, her husband Shoro Budo, her Parents, brothers Jack, Frank, Jim, Phil, Sterling and a sister Louise. She was born Lois Margaret Christianson September 13, 1928 in Spanish Fork Utah. Her parents are Maggie and Ruben Christianson. She is the 3rd of 10 children. She grew up in Spanish Fork, went to BYU and graduated with a degree in Physical Education and Dance with a minor in Biology.



She was teaching at Carbon College in Price Utah where she met Shoro Budo, who was a student there. She was teaching at Las Vegas High School and our Dad had just graduated from Utah State University when they decided to get married. They were married August 18, 1955 in Albuquerque New Mexico. At that time it was against the law in Utah and Nevada for Caucasians to marry Japanese so they had to go to New Mexico to get married. They were later sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



Our dads work required moving many times so she lived in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and Afghanistan. She and our Dad literally took us around the world while he worked for the UN.



She was active in her church serving in the Primary, Sunday school, Relief Society, Young Women's and Scouting. She and our Dad served 3 missions for the church, twice in Florida on the church ranch and 18 months in Okayama Japan. She loved reading, physical activity, beach trips with the "Beach Widows". And she loved children, neighborhood kids, primary children, all her nieces, nephews and "adopted" grandkids.



We did end up living in Las Vegas for over 51 years .She formed many good relationships and very close friendships with those she knew from the neighborhood, our school friends and church activities.



She is survived by daughters Jan Budo, Tami Budo and son Chris Budo. Sisters Carol Nelson, Setta Anderson and brother David Christianson. In-laws Helen Christianson, Peggy Christianson, Jan Christianson and Pat Christianson. Plus many many nieces and nephews.



We are grateful for the gospel and Plan of Salivation that lets us know we will be with her again. She loves her family, her Church and her country and she will be missed greatly. We will be having a small graveside service on Saturday August 8th at 11:00 am at the Spanish Fork City Utah Cemetery. Families are forever!



