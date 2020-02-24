|
LOIS ILENE HARDIN Lois Ilene Hardin, 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born August 6, 1930 in Winfield, Kansas to Floyd Roy and Flora Mae Cole. She married the love of her life, Tass Clay Hardin, August 31, 1948 in Newkirk, Okla. Married for over 71 years, together they had six children, 13 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren. She had a heart of gold, a laugh that is contagious and one of a kind, and will be missed! Lois is survived by her husband, Tass Clay Hardin; her younger sisters, Orma (Ken) Jones and Zerita Woody; her children, Michael (Pamela) Hardin, Rhonda Ivie, Tasey (Paitaka) Miyahira; 13 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her two twin daughters; daughter, Ila Fay Hardin (stillborn); her parents, Floyd and Flora Cole; her sister, Helen Starlin, and her brother Galen Cole. Viewing will be at 9 a.m., followed by Funeral Services at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, both at Bunker Eden Vale Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd. N, Las Vegas, NV 89101. For a more detailed obituary please go to https://www.bunkersmortuary.com/tributes/Lois-Hardin