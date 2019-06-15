Lois Kime Peters, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 in N. Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 78. She was born in Highland Park, IL and has been a resident of the Las Vegas area since 1944.



Lois is survived by her husband of 62 years, Norman Peters, son Ronnie Peters of Las Vegas, daughter Kelly Peters of Oregon, son (deceased) David Peters and daughter Jennifer Wadkins (Randy) of Las Vegas. Grandchildren Holly, Jacob (Kyla), Justin, Joshua, Jordyn (Jacob), Haley, Taylor and Makenzie. Great grandchildren Chloe, Sophia, Jace and Maddox. Sister Jane Brown of California and brother Timothy Culpepper of Las Vegas.



Lois and Norm are members of First Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; Lois since the age of four; they were married in the church in 1957. Both have been involved in many organizations over the years; Choir, LWML, Altar Guild and Stephen Ministries and Norm has served as President of the Congregation.



She and her husband owned their decorating business "the Carpet Bagger" from 1986 until they retired in 2002.



A memorial service is planned at First Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 301 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101 on June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donation to First Good Shepherd would be most appreciated.