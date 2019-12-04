|
Lois Louis Stone of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on November 15, 2019. Lois joined the US Air Force in 1969 stationed at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. There she met the love of her life Kenneth Stone. They married in December of 1970. They raised a family together traveling wherever the Air Force sent them. Their adventures included a 4-year tour in New Hampshire, 5 years in San Antonio, and her remaining years were spent at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lois had 2 years of active duty Air Force and 29 years in the US Air Force as a civilian. Lois retired from the Civil Service in 2007 and she went on to do what she does best, take care of the family. Lois was fortunate enough to look after her granddaughter Brooke Manzanares for six years. This was the highlight of her retirement. She also was there for and always blessed her other 4 grandchildren. Each grandchild adored and loved her very much. Along with helping to raise grandchildren, Lois also had a passion for jazzercise. She attended at least 3-5 days a week. Lois had an incredibly giving heart. She donated to varies charities, which include: ASPCA, Shriners, s, and of course her weekly tithe at Assemblies of God Peaceway Christian Church. Lois' other interests included traveling with her husband of 50 years. They traveled to various locations such as; Los Cabos, St. Lucia, Antigua, and a 14-day cruise to several European countries. Her adorable corgis (Heidi and Packer) still wait at the door every day for her to come home. Lois passed away quietly at the age of 70 in Southern Hills Hospital surrounded by family and her beloved pastor. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Stone, her son, Brian Stone, and her daughter, Lori Manzanares. She leaves her five grandchildren, Mckenzie and Brooke Manzanares, Abraham, Josiah, and Arielle Stone. She is also survived by her four brothers, David, Danny, Dane, and Dale Wade. Lois will be laid to rest with full military honors in the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr. Boulder City, NV 89005. On December 6, 2019, at 1:20 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org). Lois was a bright light to everyone that knew her. She will be sorely missed. Her family has peace with the knowledge that she has joined her three-year-old sister, Mother, and Father in heaven. Missed but never forgotten. 9:00AM 12/06/2019 At Davis Funeral home and Memorial Park. 11:00AM 12/06/2019 At Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park