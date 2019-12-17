|
LOIS VIRGINIA BLACKHAM OLSEN Lois Virginia Blackham Olsen 87, peacefully passed away and returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday Dec. 09, 2019. She is now joyously reunited with her husband Larry George Olsen, who preceded her in death. Lois is survived by her four children, Dennis George Olsen (Terri), Thomas Matthew Olsen (Joann), Anita Marie Lee (Kevin), Paul Larry Olsen (Jan), 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Lois was born November 18, 1932 in East Ely, NV to her parents Virgil and Lois Blackham. Lois was so excited when her sister Elsie Carol was born nearly 6 years later. She was raised in Ruth, NV while her father Virgil was working at the Kennicott copper mine. Lois attended Ruth Grade School through the 8th grade. She attended White Pine High School in Ely and had to take the bus to school each day. Lois, while in H.S., played the clarinet in the marching band, sang in the glee club and was a member of the Latin club. She enjoyed marching in parades and performing at the football games. She graduated near the top of her class and earned a scholarship to Westminster College in SLC Utah. While at WC she double majored in secondary education and English while earning a minor in music. During her freshman year, she met Larry at the get-acquainted dance. They married on Dec. 12 of 1953 while he was on leave from the Army. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Westminster College in 1955 and the next year taught 9th grade English in SLC. In 1956, she and Larry moved to Owyhee, NV, an Indian Reservation to teach. Lois and Larry moved to Panaca, Nevada in 1958 where Lois began teaching the 7th grade, accompanying the HS choir and teaching piano lessons. The family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1964. She worked as a substitute teacher until 1974 when she started teaching at K.O. Knudsen Jr. High School. Professionally Lois was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, NEA, NSEA and CCCTA. She was a certified grader of the Nevada Competency Exam. Lois was a loving, supportive and helpful teacher. In 1972, Lois was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Lois loved music and directed, accompanied and sang in many church and community choirs. Lois also was a member of the bell choir for many years. Lois was also a member of the choir that sang at the opening of the Las Vegas Temple. Lois worked for many years as a patron in the Las Vegas Temple. Lois loved the gospel and the joy she felt from watching one of her favorite shows, The Spoken Word. She was a woman who was firm in the faith of Christ. After her retirement from education, Lois enjoyed spending time with her hubby Larry at their family cabin. She loved having her kids, grandkids and great grandkids visit her at the cabin. She loved the peaceful beauty of the mountains. In Lois, when it came to her work as a teacher, living the gospel or loving her family, there was no half measure. Viewing will be 6-8 p.m. Fri., Dec. 20, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sat., Dec. 21, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Topaz Chapel, 2701 E. Pebble Road, Henderson, NV 89074. A viewing begins at 9 a.m. followed immediately by the memorial. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Lois Virginia Blackham Olsen.