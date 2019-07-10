Home

Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary
925 Las Vegas Blvd N
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 385-1441
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
LOLA YOUNG
LOLA YOUNG

LOLA YOUNG Obituary
LOLA YOUNG Lola Young, 94, a resident of Las Vegas and Henderson for 84 years, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughters, Sally and Shirley. She is survived by her daughter, Toni Young, son-in-law Butch Ivey, sister Shirley Sandin, niece Jan Ledford (David), nephew Keith Sandin (Leslee) niece Linda Madsen, and several grand nieces and nephews. She graduated from Las Vegas High School and earned many honors in school as well as during her employment with the State of Nevada where she worked for 30 years, 25 years at the Nevada Highway Patrol. She had many friends surrounding her and was a mother to many youngsters growing up in Las Vegas. She was much loved by the people that knew her and will be deeply missed. Services will be at 1 p.m. Fri., July 12, at Bunker Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101.
