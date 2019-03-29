|
Loren Alonzo Means Jr. was born on August 12, 1927 in Galena, Kansas to Loren Means and Tabitha Simpson. He died peacefully in his Henderson, NV home on March 1, 2019 at age 91. Loren loved spending his time with Wanda Wright. They spent almost 30 years together with their friends and family. He is survived by his two children, Loren III and Nancy, Wanda, his grandchildren Loren IV, Steven, Brian, Brandon, Justin and Yancy and his great grandchildren, Lily, Blaze, Maddie, Thomas, Garrett, And Alexandra. He is preceded in death by his sister Lois and brother William.