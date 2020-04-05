|
LOREN KEITH WHEELER Loren Keith Wheeler passed away March 24, 2020 in Las Vegas. He was born January 19, 1958 in Fallon, Nevada, living in Gabbs, Nevada in his early life. He graduated from Gabbs High School in 1976 where he excelled in athletics. After graduating from high school, Keith moved to Reno, Nevada. In 1984 he moved to Las Vegas, where he was a 25-year member of Local 631 Teamsters Union until he retired. An avid outdoorsman and fisherman, Keith loved to roam the dirt roads of Nevada. Keith was predeceased by his grandparents, Clarice Edwards Wheeler and Archie Carl Wheeler; parents, Viola Hardman Wheeler and Dale Clifford Wheeler; and brother, Kenneth Wayne Wheeler. He is survived by his wife, Susanna Wheeler; and siblings, David Warren Wheeler, Dalene Marie Wheeler, Della Stephenson Wheeler, Alan Charles Wheeler, Douglas Eugene Wheeler and Barry Dale Wheeler. Keith is also survived by children, Christy Dawn Wheeler, Sara Nicole Wheeler, Thomas John Wheeler and Joshua Keith Wheeler; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rest in peace, brother.