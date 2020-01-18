|
LORENA SEARLES Lorena "Renee" Searles, beloved mom, grandma, and great grandma, passed away peacefully Monday, January 13, 2020. Renee was born November 16, 1929 in Denver, CO. It was here that she met Jim Searles, the love of her life. They moved to North Las Vegas in 1954. Together, they raised three beautiful daughters, Sandy, Diana, and Donna. During 56 years of marriage, Jim and Renee were inseparable as they created a loving family life for their daughters, son in laws, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, living under the motto that, "Love Never Ends." The City of North Las Vegas proclaimed June 1, 2016, "Lorena Searles Day" in recognition of her tireless contributions to her community. In a press interview about the proclamation, Renee said in her typically humble and understated style, "The only thing I've done is live in this house for 62 years." In reality, the doors to her home remained open for 65 years for the countless friends who considered her their second mom. One of Renee's greatest joys was watching her grandkids and great grandkids grow up. She loved attending every game, recital, and school function her grandkids were in. There were not many of these functions she would miss. All you had to do is look at Renee's smile to see the pride she had in her grandkids and great grandkids. Even at 90 years old, Renee independently traveled at least once a week to Sandy Searles Academy for International Studies, where she was known by all students and faculty as "Grandma Searles," providing endless hugs and positivity. Her last message to the students was, "Keep on Learning." Renee was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and daughter, Donna. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her two daughters, Sandy Miller and Diana Lawson along with her 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, three nieces, nephew, extended family, and the lifelong friends that Renee made throughout the years. Graveside service will be at noon, Sat., Jan. 25, at Bunkers Woodlawn Cemetery, 1500 N. Las Vegas Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of "Grandma Searles" can be made to Sandy Searles Miller Academy for International Studies.