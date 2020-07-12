LORENE MARY TIMM June 22, 2020, at 94 years young, Lorene Mary Timm passed away. The last of the greatest generation, Lorene was a gentle, soft spoken, strong, stoic woman with a genuine smile, our beautiful social butterfly. She was born November 1, 1925 to Anton and Emma Schmitt in Mason City, Iowa, where she also grew up. Lorene graduated from Holy Family High School, attended Hamilton School of Commerce and worked at Eaton's as a Credit Manager. Lorene met Robert "Bob" Timm in 1948; they married in 1950, had their son Gregory in 1952 and son Steven in 1953. In April 1955, they left Iowa and landed in Las Vegas. Bob began his career in gaming equipment, while Lorene set up family and home, supporting her husband by entertaining business associates and guests through 1970's. In 1958, her daughter, Robin, was born. After her children were grown, Lorene became the office manager of Silver Slots, Inc., then later worked at Las Vegas Convention Authority as support staff for 30 years, retiring in 2014 at the young age of 89 years. Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald; sister, Dorothy; husband, Bob; and beautiful daughter, Robin. Lorene is survived and will be greatly missed by her sons, Gregory (Lisa) and Steven (Robin); six grandchildren, Steven Jr, Lindsay, Robert, Blaine, Lauren and Bridges; and great-grandchildren, Steven III, Launa, Shelby and Baby-boy due in September. Butterfly kisses to our Mom/Grammy. We love you forever. You truly were our gift from God.





