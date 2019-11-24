|
|
Loretta Andrew, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away November 11 from complications due to heart disease, surrounded by family. Born November 20, 1936 in Johnstown, PA. to Joseph and Mary Blasco, she was the eldest of two children.
Loretta moved to the Las Vegas area in the early 1960's and began a long career as a waitress, working first for Uncle John's Pancake House, then many years at Sambo's restaurant. She later worked at Liberace's Tivoli Gardens and then the St. Tropez Hotel restaurant before retiring in the early 1990's.
Loretta was loved by everyone who knew her. She was outgoing and loved to strike up conversations with anyone and everyone, always striving to remember everyone's name. She used to love dancing before having knee problems, and loved newspaper crossword puzzles, Hollywood biographies, relaxation coloring books, and lunch outings with daughter Donna and grandson Brian. She looked forward to daily calls from her son Philip, and weekly calls from her brother Bob. Loretta loved her cat Ma-Kitty who gave her companionship for almost 20 years until he passed away earlier this year.
Loretta is survived by her daughter, Donna Dahlberg (Timothy) of Las Vegas, son Philip Yelito of Coaldale, PA, grandsons Brian (Christina) and Eric Dahlberg (Lindsay), one great-grandson, Riley Dahlberg, and three great-granddaughters Aubree, Stella and Lucy Dahlberg all of Las Vegas. She is also survived by her partner of over 20 years, Gib Reutter of Las Vegas, and her brother Bob Blasco of Nakomis, Fl.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ralph, who died at birth, and her parents.
No services are planned, but a family gathering will be held to celebrate Loretta's life.
No services scheduled.