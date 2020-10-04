LORETTA RICE CONNER Loretta Rice Conner, age 87, passed away on September 24, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. She was born on June 19, 1933 in West Chester, PA to Ralph Elmer Rice and Rosalie Byerly Rice. She graduated from Treddyfrin-Easttown High School in 1951 and received her Registered Nurse degree from Chester County Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. Loretta married John W. Conner in 1955 in Oakland, CA and they relocated to Kennett Square, PA in 1956. She worked as an R.N. for the state of Pennsylvania in mental health nursing and retired in 1993. Loretta was preceded in death by her husband in 1995. She moved to Las Vegas in 2000 with her daughter Ginny Conner. Loretta was a true artist and was a quilter, seamstress, and painter. She loved the great outdoors and camped all over the U.S. and Canada with her family. She loved to swim and hike. She also traveled across the world whenever possible with Ginny by her side. She always taught us to have great respect for our military and our veterans. She is survived by her daughter Susan Pallishusky and husband Frank in Las Vegas; daughter Ginny Conner in Las Vegas; daughter Doris Klein and husband Ken in Oxford, Pa.; son John Conner Jr. and his wife Laurie in Slaughter Beach, De.; grandson Sean Klein in Pa.; grandson Robin Klein in Connecticut; granddaughter Jessica Klein Schmura and husband Luke and two great-grandsons Owen and Beckett in Oregon. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Services will be at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store