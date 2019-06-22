|
LORI JOAN YERGER (PERUSSE) Lori Yerger, 60, passed away, June 19, 2019, in Las Vegas, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family. Lori was born in Batavia, NY, to Don and Marge Yerger. She grew up in Phoenix, and made her home in Las Vegas. She enjoyed sewing, embroid-ering, making dresses for the Angel Gown Program, supporting local Parks and Recreation, along with being a board member of a local Non-Profit. Lori was the loving wife to Edward Perusse. She is survived by her daughters, Athena Perusse, Deanna Molino, Allissa Perusse, and Karissa Wilson; and grandchildren, Tristan Moore, Adrian Molino, Gwendolen Molino, and Kaylee Wilson. Friends and family members are welcome to attend a celebration of life 5-8 p.m. Sun., June 23, at Sunset Park Area A, 2601 E Sunset Road, Las Vegas, NV 89120. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Serving Our Kids foundation, in Lori's memory.