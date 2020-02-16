|
LORITA ELENORE BROWNING Lorita E. Browning, age 90, passed away January 25, 2020 at 9:44 p.m. She was born January 20, 1930 in Trebes, Poland to Clemens and Dorthea Piekut. When Russia invaded Poland, she fled to Aschaffenberg, West Germany where she lived and worked until 1953 when she immigrated to Wichita Falls, TX. There she worked for Levi Straus Company. She met her husband Gene in 1955 and they were married April 19, 1956. She and her husband managed two bars and a liquor store prior to returning to Germany for four years. From there, they resided in Denison, TX and then moved to Alamogordo, NM, where she owned and operated a Pet Grooming Salon and Craft Store for over 20 years. Upon retiring, she and her husband moved to Las Vegas, in 1994. She was an avid bowler in her younger days. She also loved playing BINGO at The Aliante Casino where she had numerous friends. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gene Browning.