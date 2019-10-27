|
|
Lorna Williamson passed peacefully in the home of her loving daughter, Christine Dawn, on 20th of October, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born Lorna Dianne Garside on January 5, 1944 to Sherwin and Winnie Garside, Lorna was a member of a pioneer Nevada family; she was the granddaughter of the former Postmaster General of Clark County, Nevada, Frank Garside who, along with his wife Mary, co-owned the Las Vegas Review Journal.
A 1962 graduate of Las Vegas High School, Lorna earned her undergraduate Art degree in 1968 from the University of Nevada, Reno. She went back to school, while her children were young, and obtained her teacher credentials. She later earned her Masters in Elementary Education from Southern Utah University and served as an elementary school teacher to students and families in Lincoln County, Nevada for 15 years.
Lorna is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Larry Merlin Williamson, who she wed on Sunday, July 25, 1965; son Aaron Sean and daughter Christine Dawn; and grandchildren Cody, Collin, Caleb, Lucas, and Lilly Rae.
The family is grateful for the life of this loving wife, mother, grandmother, artist, and educator, as well as for the indelible grace of Christine who faithfully served as a caregiver during this long goodbye. Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 117, Virginia City, NV, 89440. The family also encourages donations in the name of Lorna D Williamson to the northern Nevada chapter of Alzheimers.org. No services scheduled.