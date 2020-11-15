1/1
LORRAINE CETLINSKI (LORI) FITHIAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LORRAINE CETLINSKI FITHIAN Lorraine (Lori) Cetlinski Fithian, 94, passed away peacefully November 12, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles F. Fithian in 2002. During her residing in Las Vegas she worked for the MGM Grand gift shop. Family respectfully suggests contributions in Lori's memory to Racine Dominicans/Support for Retired Sisters 5635 Erie St., Racine, WI 53402 racinedominicans.org Arrangements entrusted to William Slater II Funeral Service, Pittsburgh, PA www.slaterfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved