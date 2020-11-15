LORRAINE CETLINSKI FITHIAN Lorraine (Lori) Cetlinski Fithian, 94, passed away peacefully November 12, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles F. Fithian in 2002. During her residing in Las Vegas she worked for the MGM Grand gift shop. Family respectfully suggests contributions in Lori's memory to Racine Dominicans/Support for Retired Sisters 5635 Erie St., Racine, WI 53402 racinedominicans.org
