LORRAINE KATHLYN VLAOVICH Lorraine (Connie) an active member of the Catholic Church; Daughters of the Divine Will; Arden Fletcher Dancers Alumni; Lifetime Honorary Member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, died January 31, 2020 at the age of 98. Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on January 20, 1922, she was a Las Vegas resident since 1954, moving to Henderson in 2004 and later residing in both Henderson and Calabasas, California. After graduating high school in 1939, in Muscatine, Iowa, she moved to Flint, Michigan to be with her dad and stepmother. Her own mother died in 1933. She had one sibling, a sister Jacqueline, who, although only two years older, "pushed" her into everything - from cheerleading to her first office job. Time in Michigan was short, as she moved with her sister to Melrose Park, Illinois to work in the office of Pratt Whitney, maker of World War II aircraft engines. After 2 years there, her desire to be a dancer since 8 years old, forced her to find work near Chicago's Loop, where she could take needed lessons. While in Chicago, she became employed at an office with G.A.O., the War Dept. After two years there, having the courage to audition for dance, she received an offer to be a Dorothy Dorbin Dancer at the Steven's Hotel-Chicago. At the same time, she was given the opportunity to travel overseas with the USO shows throughout the Pacific at the end of World War II, which she wanted more. Love for travel began during her adolescent years. Her dad's long time career as a professional baseball player and manager instilled this love in her. After two USO tours overseas (6 months and 3 months) she returned home to become a Dorothy Dorbin, Donn Arden, and June Taylor dancer - as well as dancing for other top choreographers, to complete seven wonderful years of dance. While dancing at Lake Tahoe she met her new love, George Vlaovich, who became her loving and devoted husband of almost 44 years, until his death. They were blessed with two children, son Michael, and daughter Toni, and three precious grandchildren. During her marriage she worked 12 years in the accounting department at the Dunes Hotel. Her husband George, preceded her in death, as did her parents, Jack and Margaret Hruska, sister, Jacqueline Peterman, nephew, John Peterman, and stepmother, Maude Hruska. Lorraine is survived by her son Michael (Shelley) Vlaovich, Henderson, NV, daughter Toni (Larry) Witzer, Calabasas, CA, grandsons Christopher Vlaovich and Nevada Witzer, granddaughter Mirage Witzer, step-granddaughter Melissa Parent, nieces Linda Nicholas, (Robert, deceased) Sedona, AZ., Lorene (Christopher) Anderson, West Bloomfield, MI, and nephew, George Peterman (Joy), Grand Blanc, MI. Visitation and rosary will be held at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Av., February 19, from 4:00pm to 8pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 2300 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson, NV, February 20 at 10:00am. Private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the John Wayne Cancer Institute (https://johnwayne.org/jwci/) or a .