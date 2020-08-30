1/1
LOUIS A. COCHRAN Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOUIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOUIS A COCHRAN, JR Louis A. Cochran, Jr was born in Jackson, Mississippi to Mary and Louis A. Cochran, Sr. Lou had a wonderful sense of humor and was always ready to help anyone he thought needed help. He enjoyed golf, ham radio and computers. He was the much loved husband of Janet. Lou was preceded in death by his brother Ron and his brother-in-law, Grant. He is survived by his wife Janet, sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Tom Roberts, the Roberts family, the Ron Cochran family, Froman family and Cain Family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any food bank, children's charity or animal shelter.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved