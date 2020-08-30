LOUIS A COCHRAN, JR Louis A. Cochran, Jr was born in Jackson, Mississippi to Mary and Louis A. Cochran, Sr. Lou had a wonderful sense of humor and was always ready to help anyone he thought needed help. He enjoyed golf, ham radio and computers. He was the much loved husband of Janet. Lou was preceded in death by his brother Ron and his brother-in-law, Grant. He is survived by his wife Janet, sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Tom Roberts, the Roberts family, the Ron Cochran family, Froman family and Cain Family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any food bank, children's charity or animal shelter.





