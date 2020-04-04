|
|
Louis D. Novak of Las Vegas passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on April 1, 2020. He was born May 6, 1929 to the late Louis and Lottie Novak of North Chicago. Louis graduated from Waukegan Township High School in 1947 and was employed by Johnson Motors, OMC Corp for 39 years as a layout electrician. Louis resided in Las Vegas and was a Sun City Summerlin resident since his retirement in 1992. He was a member of St. Joseph Husband of Mary Catholic Church, a veteran of the US Army during the Korean conflict, a member of the American Legion Post 0008 and the Polish Roman Catholic Union. In his retired years, he was a Senior Softball player since 1993 and on the team that won the 70's division 1999 Senior Softball World Championship. Louis was an avid follower and fan of his grandchildren's sports and activities.
Louis is survived by his wife, Dolores of 66 years and their four children, Diane (Ernest) Ertmoed, Donna (John) Gal, Tom (Joanie) Novak, Kristin (Steve) Springborn, and nine grandchildren Eric (Kelly) Ertmoed, Matthew (Lora) Ertmoed, Brett (Jenny) Ertmoed, Stephen (Lara) Gal, Lauren (Dan) Latuszek, Emma Novak, Jennie Novak, Justin Springborn, Ryan Springborn and six great grandchildren, Riley, Lucas, Anna, Bradley, Kara and Emma Ertmoed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in the chapel at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.
Services are pending.