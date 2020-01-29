Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS GROSSI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS GROSSI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUIS GROSSI Obituary
LOUIS J GROSSI October 1, 1923 - Dec. 31, 2019 Louis Grossi passed away New Year's Eve Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He lived in Henderson and Las Vegas since moving here to work at the Jockey Club in 1982. Born in Lancaster, PA, he moved to California after World War II and lived in the Los Angeles area until moving to Nevada. He is survived by three sons, Oren, Steven and Richard. Friends and family were very important to Lou and it is suggested that the best tribute anyone could make in his honor is to take a friend out for a nice meal.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -