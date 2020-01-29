|
LOUIS J GROSSI October 1, 1923 - Dec. 31, 2019 Louis Grossi passed away New Year's Eve Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He lived in Henderson and Las Vegas since moving here to work at the Jockey Club in 1982. Born in Lancaster, PA, he moved to California after World War II and lived in the Los Angeles area until moving to Nevada. He is survived by three sons, Oren, Steven and Richard. Friends and family were very important to Lou and it is suggested that the best tribute anyone could make in his honor is to take a friend out for a nice meal.