LOUIS JOSEPH MALLORY III Louis Joseph Mallory, III, entered God's eternal kingdom, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born Wednesday, April 23, 1980, "Duke", as he was affectionately known, was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A graduate of McKinley High School, Louis went on to further his education and study mass communication at Dillard University of New Orleans. Duke enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2001. A lover of travel, Duke, relished national and international travel. An avid sports fan, music buff, civic activist and performer, Louis could "spew knowledge" at the drop of a hat. Duke was known for his smooth deep voice and hearty laugh. Louis would go on to plant roots in Las Vegas, where on Saturday, March 13, 2004, he would have the honor of marrying Marsha Torres. The fruit of their union is Louis Joseph Mallory IV (15) and Nyla Claire Mallory (11). While always God-fearing at heart, in his last years, Louis deepened his relationship with the Lord, sharing the Lord's Gospel. Louis is survived by his wife and children; his mother, Melanie Victorian; father, Louis Mallory Jr.; Sallie Mallory, (mom #2); stepfather, Wilson Victorian; brothers, Lionel J. Victorian, Richard Bentley-Smith and Cardell Hardy, James Hudson; mother and father-in-law, Carlton and Danita Torres; sister and brother-in-law, Pristeen and Keola Perreira; seven aunts; three uncles; and a host of relatives and friends. Louis Joseph Mallory, III's homegoing services are entrusted to Kraft-Sussman.