LOUIS RICHARDSON Louis Solomon Richardson, 78, passed away in Las Vegas, February 8, 2019. He was surrounded by family and friends. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home. Louis was born in the historic city of Charleston, SC, to Solomon and Frances Richardson. He leaves behind his wife, Vicki; two sons, Karim and Jason; two daughters, Alyson and Leila; and grandchildren, Azia, Juliette, Olivia, Greyson, Decklen, Ima and Tatum. Louis Richardson was a graduate of Hampton University where he studied Engineering and was a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant, and a member of the 101st Airborne Division. His service included a deployment to Vietnam. He was also stationed in Sierra Leone with the Army Corps of Engineers. His focus in engineering lead him to open his own company, Richardson Construction in 1978. He would go on to build schools, parks, fire stations, churches, libraries and a number of other commercial and city projects. His dedication to the community was rewarded by businesses and government alike. He has been recognized as a major contributor to the development of the greater Las Vegas community and surrounding area. He impacted many lives through his mentorship. His generosity, sense of humor and commitment to his family and friends will always be remembered. We welcome you to the celebration of a man who will be profoundly missed. Service will be at 12:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 16, at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131. Inurnment will be at a later date at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005.