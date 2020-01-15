|
|
LOUIS ROBERT ARZBERGER Louis Robert Arzberger, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away January 13, 2020 in Las Vegas. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, to a large catholic Italian German family, where his love of doo wop music, 21 cartoons, and stickball began. He married the love of his life, Diana, in Queens in 1972, before the two moved to San Francisco in 1975, then to Las Vegas in 1993. Louis was a true nature lover, whose hobbies included fishing, racquetball, woodworking, photography, painting, cooking, sports, and history. He introduced daughter Amanda (and even Cecil the family bischon) to his love of music at an early age; playing Frankie Lymon, Vivaldi, Miles Davis, Hector Lavoe, and Pavarotti. In 2016, he retired from the commercial printing industry after 40+ years of service, with over 20 hardworking years spent at Las Vegas' Creel Printing. Louis is survived by his wife, Diana; and only child, daughter Amanda; sisters, Lois, Cathy, and Viola; brothers, Frank, Steven, and Peter; and countless nieces and nephews. Louis will be truly missed by his family and friends; and if you were lucky enough to have known him, you yourself were blessed. "You've found another home, I know you're not alone, on the night shift." Donations for the family may be made to: La Paloma Funeral Services, 5450 Stephanie St., Las Vegas, NV 89122.